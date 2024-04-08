GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HC adjourns hearing on Sivananda Reddy case to April 15

April 08, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on criminal petitions filed by TDP leader and former police officer Sivananda Reddy and two of his family members to April 15.

The earlier orders issued to Central Crime Station (CCS) officials of Hyderabad police not to take any coercive steps against them were extended till the next date of hearing.

A criminal case was registered by Hyderabad police against them by the CCS last year. They were accused of attempting to illegally take possession of government land at Premavathipet through a firm owned by them. After hearing their petitions earlier, the judge had instructed CCS authorities not to take any coercive steps against them.

The petitioners, meanwhile, filed an interlocutory application stating that a representation made by the CCS authorities before the high court (HC) was incorrect. According to them, the CCS on April 2 informed the HC that they had apprehended the petitioners on April 1 to issue notices under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The petitioners contended that police had actually taken them to hospital on April 1 after picking them up with the intention of arresting them. The judge sought to know the stand of police on this matter and adjourned the hearing to April 15.

Telangana / Hyderabad

