HC acquits murder case convict, sets aside life imprisonment sentence

The life imprisonment sentence awarded nearly nine years ago by a trial court of Siddipet to a person holding him guilty of murdering his mother had been set aside by the Telangana High Court.

A division bench of Justices K. Surender and J. Sreenivas Rao, pronouncing verdict in the criminal appeal petition filed by the ‘convict’ P. Pochaiah, directed the authorities to release him forthwith. “Since all the witnesses have turned hostile to the prosecution case, this Court has no other option but to set aside the conviction of the appellant,” the judgment said.

On February 1, 2013, Pochaiah’s mother, an octogenarian, was found dead hanging from a custard apple tree behind her home backyard. Three days later, the investigators arrested Pochaiah accusing him of strangulating his mother and attempting to make it look like a suicide by hanging her body to the tree. The police maintained that Pochaiah murdered his mother having been vexed with the responsibility of looking after his ailing mother.

He was charged with murder and causing disappearance of evidence under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. All the eight prosecution witnesses turned hostile during the trial. The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Judge at Siddipet, based the conviction on the evidence deposed by the forensic doctor who performed autopsy and the investigating officer.

Even the forensic doctor stated in the court that it cannot be said if the woman’s death was homicidal or suicidal. The bench noted that when the doctor’s evidence was not conclusive, the judge could have relied on the account of eye-witnesses. However, there was none in the case.

The bench observed in the judgment that the court was not expected to form its own opinion based on assumptions or imagination when there was no legal or admissible evidence.

