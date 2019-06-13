Hawala racket busted, four arrested

Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force team (Central Zone) arrested four persons while they were exchanging hawala money in the city on Tuesday evening.

The accused were identified as Jitendar Nath (28), Suresh Sharma (29), Gopalam Lakshmi Narayana Hema Sundaram (34) and Bandi Bala Krishna (38). Hema Sundaram and Krishna work at CR Associates, Kadapa.

Police said that Jitendar Nath, a native of Rajasthan, migrated to Hyderabad and has been residing at Gyanbagh Colony. His elder brother was also involved in hawala business and operating from Delhi.

Earned commission

After establishing hawala business in some parts of Hyderabad with the help of his friend Suresh Sharma, he started exchanging money on commission basis.

Based on a tip-off , the Central Zone team kept an eye on their movements and intercepted their two-wheelers from the RTO office in Khairatabad. Police seized over ₹1,01,80,000 unaccounted money from them.

Jitendar confessed to the police that he was carrying the money as per the instructions of the managing director of CR Associates Charan Tej Naidu.

The four accused along with the seized cash were handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

Gold seized at RGIA

Customs officials on Wednesday seized 720 grams of gold worth ₹17.56 lakh from a passenger at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. The gold in the form of paste was hid in the passenger’s rectum. A case has been registered.