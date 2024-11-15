Having a purpose and the ability to see beyond social constructs to inspire positive change, says LV Navaneeth at 18th Bashiruddin Memorial Lecture

Career evolution through adaptability remained the key theme of the 18th Professor Bashiruddin Memorial Lecture on ‘Managing Change’ hosted in Hyderabad on Friday (November 15).

Delivering the memorial lecture Chief Executive Officer of The Hindu Group L. V. Navaneeth said that acquiring new skills across industries and roles and making the required cultural adjustments, though challenging, leads to a rewarding career in the longer term.

Recounting his personal journey from an engineering graduate to business head in a radio broadcasting company to heading a publication group, Mr. Navaneeth emphasised on acquiring new skills across industries and roles and making the required cultural adjustments for a rewarding career.

Talking about the importance of adapting diverse environments, Mr. Navaneeth pointed out how learning the local language and customs helped him succeed in his new role in Indonesia. Learning from unexpected sources was among the top tips he shared.

He stressed the need for having a purpose and the ability to see beyond social constructs to inspire positive change. He shared how witnessing his grandfather, a doctor in a remote Indian village, instilled in him the values of service and creating positive impact.

Speaking about the advertising industry, Mr. Navaneeth said that identifying the customer and understanding their behavior and need is crucial for growth even in print media.

The session concluded with thought-provoking insights on collaboration and communication in a digital age. The changing dynamics of teams, attracting talent through visibility and the seemingly mundane act of changing coffee serving habits to stimulate interaction were all offered as ways to break communication barriers and foster a more collaborative work environment.

Mr. Navaneeth encouraged the participants to focus on not just the technical skills, but leadership skills for a successful career.

The lecture is an annual event to perpetuate the memory of Professor S. Bashiruddin, who was a teacher besides being one of the pioneers of Communication and Journalism education in the country. Professor Basheeruddin was professor and head of Department of Communication and Journalism in Osmania University, Vice Chancellor of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University, Indian Ambassador to Qatar and Oman among many other roles.

The event was attended by about 200 members from the media and advertising domains. The organising committee included president of the Adverrtising Club, Hyderabad, Muthu Kumar, vice-president Nitin Mulay, secretary K Sathyanarayana and treasurer Lenny.

