‘Have you not enjoyed power because of Sushma Swaraj?’

April 23, 2022 20:11 IST

Sanjay Kumar asks TRS during padayatra

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar wondered whether the TRS leaders would have enjoyed the power had not Sushma Swaraj extended support to formation of separate Telanana state.

“BJP is the party with highest membership in the world and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we are extending a corruption-free government. You have no moral right to to criticise BJP working for the nation and Dharma,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar addressing a gathering after completing 100 km of padayatra in second phase at Kishtampally Chowrata in Makthal constituency on Saturday. A large number of people participated in the padayatra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alleging that the TRS came to power by cheating the public, the BJP president recalled the scams of Sahara and ESI that took place during TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao being in power as Union Minister and subsequent investigation by CBI.

Recalling the role played by late Sushma Swaraj in formation of Telangana State, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that the TRS leaders including Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and others have been enjoying power because of BJP. He said that the fight against TRS will continue till the end.