‘Have to pay power bills for agriculture motors if BJP comes to power’

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao warns public at Zaheerabad

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has warned that there will be no free power for borewells of farm sector and they have to pay bills without any exception if BJP comes to power.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating at Mogudampally mandal in Sangareddy district on Saturday along with Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil and others, Mr. Harish Rao said that the Union Government had been imposing conditions of fixing meters to farm borewells to sanction additional loans which was rejected by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“The BJP at Centre is telling not to offer anything free to the needy. No loan waiver for farmers, no Rytu Bandhu, no Rytu Beema, no Kalyana Lakshmi and no Aasara pensions. In the neighbouring Karnataka there is BJP double engine government where pension is only ₹700. There is no Rytu Bandhu, Rytu Beema of Kalyana Lakshmi. Which government you want? BJP Government where no welfare measures for the poor or the TRS Government which will take care of you in every aspect?” asked Mr. Harish Rao.

Stating that the Telangana Government stood first in implementing welfare and development schemes and giving a direction to the nation, Mr. Harish Rao said that all the issues that were faced by Telangana are being addressed by the State Government one after other and the state has transformed from facing farmers suicides to becoming rice bowl of South. He said that the government has extended about ₹742 crore to the farmers of Zaheerabad alone under Rytu Bandhu.

MLA Manick Rao, ZP Chairperson P. Manjushree, Collector A. Sharath and others were present.