Telangana

Have positive view on freebies: KTR to Centre

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 05, 2022 22:17 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 22:17 IST

Telangana Minister for Industries, IT and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has criticised the BJP Government at the Centre for helping the corporate companies by writing off their debt instead of having a positive attitude about freebies to the have-nots.

In his periodical interaction with netizens, Ask KTR, on a social media platform on Friday, he suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi focus on stabilising the falling rupee value instead of toppling State Governments of non-BJP parties.

Responding to a post as to why the State Government did not follow protocol when Mr. Modi visited Hyderabad recently, KTR said it was an unofficial visit and the question of not following the protocol or showing any disrespect to the Prime Minister would not arise.

He alleged that the Centre was burdening people heavy by having numbers on its side in the GST Council as majority States were being ruled by BJP now. He stated that privatisation of public sector undertakings in the country would have an adverse impact on farming on other sections.

