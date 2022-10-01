Have a positive approach: Governor

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 01, 2022 22:05 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Saturday underscored the importance of having a positive approach and said that once smaller issues are taken care of, the “greater things” will “take their course”.

Speaking at the Indian School of Business’ PGPMAX Leadership Summit, the Governor touched upon dealing with success, and failures. “We should celebrate success even when we face failures if all our efforts are sincere. We should sharpen our skills and grow constantly, no matter where we are at, otherwise there are thousands who will overtake us,” she said.

Describing workforce management as an “art” she said, “Whatever may be the business, if we are able to manage our workforce, we can achieve half of the success.”

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal delivered the inaugural address and Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC India, spoke on the macroeconomic outlook of India’s future.

