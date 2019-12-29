Have a meaningful debate on CAA, NRC, NPR: VP Venkaiah Naidu urges citizens

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged the people of the country to have an ‘enlightened, meaningful and constructive discussion and not jump to hasty conclusions’ with regard to the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

“Citizens should study the issues in depth, and fully understand the background before reacting to any issue. Dissent or disagreement has to be expressed in a constructive, democratic and peaceful manner,” he said at the birth centenary celebrations of the late Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Dr. M. Chenna Reddy here on Sunday.

Violence and democracy are antithetical

Mr. Naidu said in a mature democracy, there is no place for violence and recalled that Mahatma Gandhi had eschewed violence in all its forms even in the face of most daunting challenges. “While protesting against the British rule, he remained civil even to his adversary. He called off the Non-cooperation Movement after Chauri Chaura incident which had turned violent,” he pointed out.

Violence and democracy do not go together, he said and There is an abject need to raise the standard of debates in the Parliament and Legislatures where policies could be criticised but personal attacks should be eschewed.

‘Reform governance’

The Vice President called for reforming governance constantly in tune with people’s aspirations, and with emphasis on transparency, accountability and people-centric policies.

Eliminating corruption, decentralizing administration, cutting down red tape, promoting online interface between government departments and the public and promptly addressing grievances were important features of a responsive administration, he observed.

‘A grass-roots politician’

Mr. Naidu paid rich tributes to Dr. Chenna Reddy and said the late Chief Minister was a grass-roots politician and a mass leader, who relentlessly strove to uplift the conditions of the common people. The fact that he had occupied so many high offices is a testimony to his administrative acumen and leadership qualities, he added.

The late Chief Minister was a relentless champion of social justice and had introduced reservations for BCs in government jobs and education in 1980 itself and had also reduced the voting age for local bodies from 21 years to 18 years, Mr. Naidu reminded.

T. Hanumantha Rao awarded posthumously

The VP also conferred Dr. M. Chenna Reddy National Award for Sustainable Development posthumously on eminent irrigation expert T. Hanumantha Rao in recognition of his innovation of 'Four Water Concept' (FWC) for watershed development.

Mr. Naidu also released a souvenir containing articles about various facets of Dr. Reddy. Members of the former CM’s family including M. Sashidhar Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah, and others were present.