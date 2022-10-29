Hate will be abolished, says Rahul Gandhi as massive crowds join him in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi passes through Devarakadra and Mahabubnagar on Saturday

The fourth day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi in Telangana saw impressive crowds following him and the massive meeting at Jadcherla saw Mr. Gandhi saying hate will be abolished in the country and he could sense it from the participants in the yatra and the response en route.

The walk started from the Deverakadra constituency with thousands of people walking along with him, and Mr. Gandhi declared that there was no caste or creed or religion and it reflects the real India where everyone was equal. “Wherever we go, we are getting good support. I can see your love and support, I am confident that the mission of the yatra will be accomplished and hate will be abolished,” he said responding to the crowd. “Whatever BJP and RSS are doing, its against the idea of India.”

Targeting the BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), he said they were not political parties but business parties and they don’t worry about the common people but the businessmen. While the BJP is doing it from New Delhi, the TRS is doing it in Telangana. They both are the same and have been working together for several years.

Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of misusing the details of the Dharani portal, he said the CM gets all the details about the land one was holding and how much one was selling. “Your Chief Minister has looted money in the name of irrigation projects,” he said addressing the gathering. Senior leaders A. Revanth Reddy, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Bhatti Vikramarka, Madhu Yaskhi, Vamshichand Reddy, G. Madhusudhan Reddy and NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat walked along with Mr. Gandhi throughout the day.