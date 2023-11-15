HamberMenu
Hat-trick for BRS; Cong. and BJP spreading lies: Harish Rao

Says Congress and BJP have match-fixing in Telangana since Dubbak by-poll

November 15, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader and Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao addressing the Meet-The-Press programme organised by TUWJ in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

BRS leader and Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao addressing the Meet-The-Press programme organised by TUWJ in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would retain power with a positive vote based on the good work done by the State government since 2014, senior leader of the party and Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said, exuding confidence about setting a record in the South with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao achieving a hat-trick.

“There is no agenda for the Opposition, Congress and BJP, except for speaking lies and spreading misinformation,” he said and asked people to vote for BRS for benefiting an entire village and the Congress, only if they want to crate a couple of brokers (middlemen) in every village. He alleged that the Congress was spreading misinformation that BRS and BJP were together, only with an eye on minority (Muslim) votes.

“In case there is any understanding between BRS and BJP, the Governor would not have sat on several Bills, including the one on merging TSRTC with the government. The delay in giving assent to the Bill had prolonged the process of merger,” he said.

The BRS leader also cited several other examples of the Centre victimising Telangana, including the issue of fixing meters to farm pump-sets by linking it with the State’s borrowing limit under FRBM Act.

During the Meet-The-Press programme organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) here on Wednesday, he hit out strongly at Congress and BJP stating that Congress had surrendered to BJP in Dubbak, Huzurabad and Munugode by-elections, while it was the turn of BJP now to surrender to Congress.

He recollected that BJP had brought an amendment bill to the AP Reorganisation Act to transfer seven mandals along with the Lower Sileru hydro-electric project from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh unilaterally and Congress had supported it.

“Again, Congress did not condemn the remarks made by Union Minister Piyush Goyal asking a delegation from Telangana to cultivate the habit of eating broken rice when he was called on to explain the problems in processing paddy produced in Rabi season as raw rice instead of parboiled rice, Mr. Harish Rao said.

Regarding jobs, he said that the Telangana government had filled 1.32 lakh posts already and the process was on to fill another 80,000. No other State had filled as many posts during the period.

‘Cong. has no moral right’

Mr. Harish Rao also said that the Congress has no moral right to question the BRS government in the matter of 24×7 free power to farmers, as no State government of that party was able to give more than 7-hour power supply. Responding to TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy’s poser on 24×7 power supply in Telangana, he said that their government was committed to give uninterrupted supply to farmers, even in case of problems again linked to the Centre like delays in completion of projects.

