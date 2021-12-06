Telangana

Hashish oil, ganja seized in Sangareddy

The Excise officials and police seized hashish oil and dry ganja in Sangareddy district on Monday.

According to Prohibition and Excise Deputy Commissioner K.A.B. Sastry, the officials during route watch seized 85 bottles of hashish oil, each containing 0.5 grams and arrested T. Sainath Reddy and Rajasekhar Reddy. About 425 grams of hashish oil, estimated to be around ₹ 1.7 lakh, was seized.

In another incident, police seized 18 packets, each containing 5 grams of ganja and worth about ₹ 3,600 and arrested one person P. Madhukar. The ganja was being transported from Bidar to Hyderabad in a bus.


