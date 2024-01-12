ADVERTISEMENT

Harvard University delegation meets Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

January 12, 2024 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of faculty of Harvard University, U.S., led by Dr Dominic Mao, Director of PSIL-24 programme paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence.

Principal Secretary, Education, Burra Venkatesham and Osmania University Vice Chancellor D. Ravinder were among those who accompanied the team. The Chief Minister suggested the Harvard University delegation collaborate with the State government to conduct year-long educational programmes for strengthening and enriching the residential schools in the state for the benefit of the poor students.

They informed the Chief Minister that a team from Harvard University with the support of the Telangana School Education Department was conducting a five-day Programme of Scientifically Inspired Leadership (PSIL-24) for 100 students of Class X and Class XI standard from government schools and 40 government high School English Teachers from all 33 districts in the State.

