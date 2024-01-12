GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harvard University delegation meets Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

January 12, 2024 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of faculty of Harvard University, USA led by Dr Dominic Mao, Director of PSIL-24 programme paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy at his residence. 

A delegation of faculty of Harvard University, USA led by Dr Dominic Mao, Director of PSIL-24 programme paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy at his residence. 

A delegation of faculty of Harvard University, U.S., led by Dr Dominic Mao, Director of PSIL-24 programme paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence.

Principal Secretary, Education, Burra Venkatesham and Osmania University Vice Chancellor D. Ravinder were among those who accompanied the team. The Chief Minister suggested the Harvard University delegation collaborate with the State government to conduct year-long educational programmes for strengthening and enriching the residential schools in the state for the benefit of the poor students.

They informed the Chief Minister that a team from Harvard University with the support of the Telangana School Education Department was conducting a five-day Programme of Scientifically Inspired Leadership (PSIL-24) for 100 students of Class X and Class XI standard from government schools and 40 government high School English Teachers from all 33 districts in the State.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.