Harsimrat Kaur Badal inaugurates food park in Telangana

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday inaugurated Telangana’s first food park, which has been set up at a cost of ₹109. The park is estimated to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to 50,000 youth and benefit one lakh farmers, says the Minister.

The park is promoted by Smart Agro Food Park at village Lakkampally, Nandipet Mandal of Nizamabad district, Telangana.

“This mega food park has been set up on 78 acre of land at a cost of ₹108.95 crore,” an official statement said.

Ms. Badal said an additional investment of about ₹250 crore will be generated with setting up of 22 food processing units in the park, generating a turnover of about ₹14,000 crore.

Ms. Badal said the Ministry is focussing on boosting the food processing industry so that agriculture sector grows exponentially and becomes a major contributor to doubling farmers’ income and ‘Make In India’ initiative of the government.

Under the food park scheme, the Centre provides financial assistance of up to ₹50 crore.