Haritha Hotel inaugurated in Siddipet

Minister T Harish Rao having a look at the facilities in Haritha Hotel in Siddipet on Friday.

24 December 2021 22:02 IST

Ranganaiksagar will be transformed with ₹100 cr., says Harish

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Ranganaiksagar will be developed as a tourist destination at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a three-star Haritha Hotel, along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy in Siddipet on Friday, Mr. Rao said the face of the State changed after the formation of Telangana under the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The district stands on top with several development activities, he said.

Road connectivity

“This hotel will be useful for those coming from north Telangana. The Information Technology tower near the hotel is fast getting completed and will be ready shortly. Oxygen park was established on about 200 acres opposite to the hotel. L.V. Prasad Eye Hospital was established here to provide free eye care to the poor,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that several infrastructure facilities are being established in the district in addition to extending the connectivity roads to Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Cherial, Duddeda and Siricilla.

