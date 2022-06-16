Harish’s discussions with Gudatipally oustees successful

Minister T. Harish Rao holding discussions with oustees of Gouravelli reservoir and Congress leaders in Siddipet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

June 16, 2022 04:52 IST

Minister promises house sites between Husnabad-Siddipet/Husnabad- Gouravelli

The State government has partially accepted the demands of oustees of Gouravelli and assured them that the promises made by the government would be implemented under the supervision of MLA and Additional Collector. Meanwhile, the oustees temporarily suspended their agitation in view of the assurance.

On the intervening night of Tuesday/Wednesday, high drama took place at Gudatipally in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district with BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Congress MLA D. Sridhar Babu and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar visiting the village and interacting with the oustees. The leaders extended their support to their agitation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a related development, the Congress leaders along with the oustees planned to lay siege to the camp office of Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao in Siddipet. Some women also joined them on tractors on Wednesday morning. On coming to know of this, Commissioner of Police N. Swetha reached the spot and took them to the Minister for discussions. Congress leaders Ponnam Prabhakar and Kisan Cell leader M. Kodanda Reddy among others were present during the discussions.

The oustees presented their charter of demands to the Minister which include: including paying Rehabilitation and Resettlement package of Rs. 8 lakh to those who crossed 18 years, compensation to those who were missed the list, Rs. 5.4 lakh for the construction of houses and increasing the compensation from Rs. 15 lakh per acre.

While positively responding to their demands, the Minister said that it’s not possible to offer Rs. 8 lakh to those who crossed 18 years and instead they would be offered house sites between Husnabad and Siddipet or Husnabad and Gouravelli wherever the government land is available, provided they vacate the village with their families. Similarly, he has also accepted to extended financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakh to those constructing the houses. When referred to the demand for increasing compensation, the Minister made it clear that it is not possible to increase the compensation amount and those not acceptable for the consent amount can approach the court.