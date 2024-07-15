Harish urges govt. to address issues raised by unemployed youth

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T. Harish Rao has requested the government to address the issues being raised by aspirants of the Public Service Commission Group exams and DSC (teachers recruitment) along with the issues arising out of G.O. 46 promptly and do justice to the unemployed youth.

In an open letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday, he said groups of DSC candidates and aspirants of other recruitment tests of PSC had taken to the streets in support of their demands. It was regrettable that the government had not shown any concern for them. Making provocative comments without empathetically addressing their issues was inappropriate for a Chief Minister, he said, adding that Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka also tried to offer some reasoning but had failed to show any respite or solution to the unemployed. The struggle of the unemployed began due to promises made during the election campaign but not kept after coming to power.

Stating that deploying police, erecting iron fences and making pre-emptive arrests in areas with high student/unemployed youth concentrations such as Osmania University were undemocratic actions, Mr. Harish Rao said threatening, arresting and attacking journalists highlighting the plight of the unemployed was reprehensible.

The Chief Minister’s allegation that political forces were behind the struggle of unemployed youth was offensive. Making such excuses would not solve the issues, he said.

Separately, BRS leader A. Rakesh Reddy said the Chief Minister was dealing with a sensitive issue without any empathy and demanded that the government call the protesting unemployed youth for talks and address them.

