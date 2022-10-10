Harish tells Munugode people to make choice between free power, meters

TRS to complain EC on new bikes, cars “gifted by BJP”

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to win Munugode by-election by resorting to misuse of power, besides using its money power.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao alleged that the BJP is a trading village and Mandal-level leaders with its money power and that they have information that the party is giving motorcycles and cars as “gifts”.

“We have credible information that the BJP has booked 200 cars and 2,000 motorcycles for gifting them to local leaders for switching over to the BJP fold,” he stated.

Mr. Harish Rao said the TRS would lodge a complain with the election authorities along with a list of mandal-wise new cars and motorcycles with the local leaders. He cautioned people and farmers of the constituency that the BJP is giving motorcycles now and the day would be not far away for installing meters to farm pump sets, in case they support BJP in the by-election.

“The by-election is not just another by-election but it’s a test of self-respect of Munugode constituency people. You have a choice to make between free power agricultural pump sets and meters,” he said, asking people to make a wise decision. He noted that it was the TRS government that had resolved the 70-year old fluoride problem in the district by supplying treated drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha project.

Stating that Munugode constituency is the highest beneficiary of Rythu Bandhu scheme, Mr. Rao said it’s the farmers of the constituency who had received highest investment support in the State based on their landholding extent. The Minister also asked people to think about the welfare schemes being implemented by the TRS government for different sections of the society.

He sought to know from the BJP leaders as to on what ground they would seek support of the electorate – whether it’s for increasing the fuel prices regularly or for selling off public sector undertakings. Except for dividing the society on communal lines for electoral gains, the BJP government at the Centre has nothing to showcase as one good work done for people during the last eight years, he remarked.