Harish supplies masks to municipal workers

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao become serious with municipal officials for not providing safety gear to the municipal workers. He visited the district headquarters and examined the ongoing lockdown in the town. When he found municipal workers in the field without any safety gear, he immediately got masks and gloves supplied to them.
As part of preventive measures, Sodium Hypochlorite mixed liquid was sprayed in the streets of the town. The Minister said that another tanker of liquid would be sprayed in the town. This liquid is being sprayed even in the villages.
Later in the day, Mr. Harish Rao along with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and Commissioner of Police D. Joel Davis held coronavirus control task force meeting and examined the steps being put in. it was instructed that required number of sanitizers must be made available to officials so that there would be no problems.
