Harish rules out scope for raising taxes next fiscal

February 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has asserted that there is no scope for raising taxes under any head in the next financial year.

The State was exploring options to mobilise additional resources through improvement of efficiency and other measures. A Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation was finalising an action plan for augmenting resources as the Government was not in favour of burdening people, he said.

He was responding to queries raised by the Opposition MIM, Congress and BJP members over the size of the budget and the modalities that will be adopted to raise the resources to fulfil the targets in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. The steps taken by the Government had ensured that almost 98 per cent of the budget estimates were realised and the State was expecting another ₹20,000 crore to be available by June.

The budget projections were based on the Centre’s announcements like special assistance of ₹1.35 lakh crore to States after calculating the eligibility of Telangana in line with its performance in different sectors. Responding to the charge that the State made excess projection relating to grants in aid and contributions and other central devolutions, he said: “Shall we lose our Constitutional right over grants in aid and other heads? We will fight in the Parliament and take legal resource, if need be, for our rightful share,” he asserted.

Mr. Harish Rao was categorical that the BRS Government never focussed on vote politics and never looked for electoral benefits in its schemes and programmes and had spent funds on creating capital assets. The State therefore was among the top performers in terms of indicators like maternal mortality rate, quality healthcare services and others. It was the Opposition parties that tried to create obstructions in the construction of irrigation projects which came under capital assets.

Citing the instance of Kaleshwaram project, he said though the project was estimated to cost over ₹ 44,000 crore, prudent planning and speedy execution had ensured that the cost was brought down to ₹36,900 crore. The State’s flagship schemes Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya drew national attention and the Centre was implementing the same albeit with different names.

“There was hardly an Assembly session without protests against water woes and power crisis faced by people. But the situation has changed since the formation of Telangana State as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visionary approach has translated into tangible benefits to the people at large,” he said.

Mr. Harish Rao said the Opposition criticism of the budget had no substance and these parties failed to make any constructive suggestions to the Government. The Government was committed to reaching out welfare and development to the last mile and the budget was presented accordingly with poor and marginal sections in focus.