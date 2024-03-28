Harish Rao’s office denounces claims cheque misuse by former employee

March 28, 2024 03:16 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

BRS MLA and former Minister T. Harish Rao’s office has vehemently denounced what it described as misinformation circulating regarding the alleged cashing of CMRF (Chief Minister’s Relief Fund) cheques by Harish Rao’s former employee.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Mr. Rao’s office clarified that the individual in question, Naresh, was not Harish Rao’s personal assistant but a temporary computer operator employed in his office. Following Harish Rao’s tenure as Finance and Health Minister, the office was officially closed on December 6, 2023, as per a Government Order on December 5, 2023, and all staff members were relieved of their duties. Consequently, Naresh had no affiliation with Harish Rao’s office after this date.

It was during the closure of the office that it was discovered Naresh had taken CMRF cheques without authorisation. Promptly addressing the issue, it is said that Mr. Rao’s office representatives had lodged a complaint against Naresh on December 17, 2023, at the Narsingi police station, underscoring the necessity for legal action to be taken in accordance with the law.

Emphasising no connection between Naresh’s actions and Harish Rao’s office, the statement from Rao’s office stressed the unfairness of attributing one individual’s mistake to the entire establishment. Additionally, it underscored the office’s longstanding commitment to assisting the needy and vulnerable, beyond just CMRF cheques. Mr. Rao’s office urged for a factual understanding of the situation, rejecting what it termed as ‘false propaganda’.