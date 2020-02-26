Harish Rao’s all-out effort to keep his promise

In trying to keep the promises made while campaigning for the municipal elections, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao is making all efforts to visit the municipalities in Sangareddy and Sadashivapet and solve people’s problems.

“Vote for TRS in municipal elections and I will take the responsibility of your municipality and address all your problems,” was what Mr. Rao said when electioneering was at its peak in January.

In both Sangareddy and Sadashivapet municipal elections, the fight was mainly between Mr. Rao and Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy.

In both these municipalities, the TRS won hands down and the entire credit goes to Mr. Rao.

Exactly a month later, Mr. Rao was at the district headquarters on Monday to launch the Pattana Pragathi programme. He participated in the programme at Sadashivapet on Tuesday.

True to his words, the Minister selected Narayanareddy Colony in the town, one of the backward areas, to start the programme. He promised to address all the problems raised by residents of the colony, but with a rider.

“People are telling me that drains are overflowing and garbage is being thrown into drains. So, we will distribute baskets to residents so that they can segregate garbage at source. Please segregate it. This will save a lot of time and money of the municipalities. A penalty of ₹500 will be imposed if anyone throws garbage in the open. We are going to buy the required number of tractors to collect garbage and a person will come and collect it,” he said, and urged the public to cooperate with the authorities concerned.

Later, he met locals at Ellammakunta and interacted with them for more than an hour.

During his visit to several wards of Sadashivapet town on Tuesday, Mr. Rao directed officials to remove all power cables from the ground, suggested shifting of transformers and see that lights were switched off during the day.