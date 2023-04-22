Harish Rao writes to Rajnath Singh against ‘privatising’ Ordnance Factory Board

April 22, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao has requested Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to stall the plans to corporatise the Ordnance Factory Board as also its unit at Yeddumailaram in Sangareddy district in the interests of the nation’s security and also employees.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Singh, Mr. Rao stated that the Centre had unilaterally decided to corporatise the OFB and its units in the country without taking into confidence, consulting or convincing the 74,000 employees working for the 41 production units in seven defence public sector undertakings forming part of the OFB.

The Ordnance Factory Medak at Yeddumailaram is a part of the Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd. (AVANI) with headquarters at Avadi in Chennai, one of the seven defence PSUs of the OFB. The Yeddumailaram unit has 2,500 employees and benefits another 5,000 workforce indirectly engaged by the ancillaries. They also provide dependent employment in different forms to another 25,000 individuals.

Requesting the intervention of the Union Minister to save OFB from privatisation in the name of achieving self-reliance in defence production, the Minister said that general secretary of the Ayudha Karmagara Telangana Udyogula Samakhya K. Prabhu has submitted a representation to the State government to stop the arbitrary and unilateral decision of the Centre to corporatise OFB.

He explained that Ordnance Factory Medak had sufficient work in hand for 2022-23 and fulfilled orders worth ₹930 crore to meet its target. However, the unit had not been given necessary work orders for 2023-24 so far, raising the threat of turning the unit into a sick industry and later privatise it.

Reiterating the employees’ body’s request to reconsider the Centre’s decision, Mr. Rao urged the Union Minister to roll back the decision of corporatising OFB, strengthen research and development organisations, upgrade ordnance factories machinery and take measures to sharpen skills of the manpower.

Further, he wanted simplification of purchase and administrative procedures, ensure sufficient workload to meet the productivity of Army and also ensure that employees of OFB retire as government staff only, as was the case of Prasar Bharathi staff.