Harish Rao was told to meet Prabhakar Rao in USA to desist him from coming back: Komatireddy

‘Harish Rao should come clean and reveal his travel details’

Published - June 02, 2024 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy addressing a media conference at his residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy addressing a media conference at his residence in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged that Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao met former Intelligence chief T. Prabhakar Rao, who is under scanner in the phone-tapping case, apparently to plead with him not to return to India.

“If Mr. Prabhakar Rao returns to India, he will have to share all the details about ‘phone-tapping’ and finally, it will end up at former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said, and demanded that Mr. Harish Rao reveal the details about his US trip.

He also claimed that Mr. Harish Rao travelled to USA in an Emirates flight on May 26 at the instance of KCR. Mr. Reddy was speaking at a press conference on Sunday.

“Mr. Prabhakar Rao is avoiding KCR’s calls, saying he is in hospital and that is why, perhaps, Mr. Harish Rao was told to go to the US for discussions and to ask him not to come back to India,” he said.

The Minister suggested that KCR ask Mr. Prabhakar Rao to come back to India and face the investigation. “Why isn’t he doing that?, he asked, adding that “KCR should also admit his fault.”

‘TRS for personal gains’

Mr. Reddy also took a dig at the BRS celebrations on 10 years of State formation on June 1. He mocked BRS saying that even Mohd Ali Jinnah used to gain vicarious pleasure celebrating Pakistan Independence Day on August 14, a day before India celebrates its Independence Day. He claimed that KCR never had any love for Telangana and started ‘TRS’ only as he was denied a Cabinet berth in the TDP government. The Telangana movement was used to collect money from people, he alleged.

