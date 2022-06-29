Harish Rao visits PGIMER

Telangana’s Health and Finance minister T Harish Rao has visited Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh on Wednesday. He went to Chandigarh to attend GST Council meeting.

The Health Minister has met the premier institute’s director Dr Vivek Lal, Dean Dr Puri and Medical Superintendent Dr Vivek Kaushal. He was briefed about the facilities and services provided at the prestigious hospital. Mr Rao has informed them about reforms taken up in medical and health sector in Telangana.

The Health minister was accompanied by Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Neetu Prasad, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Dr T Gangadhar and director of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Dr K Manohar.