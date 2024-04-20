GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harish Rao urges Telangana Govt to prevent food poisoning incidents in hostels

April 20, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has demanded that Telangana Government take steps to prevent recurrence of food poisoning incidents taking place in the Government hostels.

In a statement, Mr. Rao said on Saturday that even before the death of a hostel inmate at Bhongir, Prashanth, due to food poisoning is forgotten, 11 students of Narsapur Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostel in Nirmal district were hospitalised on Friday after consuming contaminated food (food poisoning).

The residential schools and hostels were run as model for the country till recently but the recent incidents reflected their neglect by the new Government. He requested the Government to extend better medical care to the students who were hospitalised.

Salaries to ICT teachers

On the non-payment of salaries to computer (Information and Communication Technology) teachers in Residential Schools for the last three months, he said it was another example of the Congress Government making tall claims but doing nothinG. Even the claims of paying salaries to all employees on the first of every month were also wrong.

