Harish Rao urges State govt. not to acquire land for Pharma City in Nyalkal

Former Minister Harish Rao has accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of prioritising corporate interests over farmers’ welfare. During a visit to Dappur village in Nyalkal mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday, he expressed his party’s solidarity with the farmers protesting against the proposed Pharma City project. The senior BRS leader urged the government to reconsider its decision, demanding that non-arable land be used for the project and reaffirming his party’s support for the farmers.

He questioned the relocation of the Pharma City project from its original site near Hyderabad, which had been planned under the leadership of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “KCR allocated 15,000 acres near Hyderabad, ensuring environmental safety. But now, Revanth Reddy is acting like a real estate broker, moving it to Nyalkal, where farmers cultivate three crops annually on fertile land,” he said.

Mr. Rao highlighted the High Court’s approval of Pharma City in Ranga Reddy district and questioned the motives behind moving it to productive farmland. “Why destroy these fertile lands for factories when barren areas are available?” he asked. He also criticised the government for failing to fulfil promises made in the Warangal Declaration, including loan waivers and financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu. Mr. Rao assured the farmers that the BRS would fight to protect their land. “We won’t let a single bulldozer touch your fields. We will not allow the government to acquire 2,000 acres of land for Pharma City,” he vowed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.