Harish Rao urges Speaker to make Assembly committees functional

Former Minister for Legislative Affairs and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao has requested Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to complete the process of making the House Committees functional, though they were announced in the last session of the Assembly itself.

During an informal chat with reporters on Sunday, he said that even 38 days after the conclusion of the Budget/monsoon session of the Assembly, the government was yet to decide on the composition of the Public Accounts, Public Undertakings, and Estimates Committees.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal was discharging his duties as the Public Accounts Committee chairman in Parliament, yet the Congress is applying different standards in Telangana by delaying the process. He remarked that while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi frequently carries a copy of the Constitution, he isn’t urging his party in Telangana to adhere to it.

The BRS nominated MLC S. Madhusudana Chary for the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, yet 40 days after the party submitted an official letter, no decision has been made. He also urged Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu to finalise the composition of the Assembly committees and appoint the Leader of the Opposition in the Council without further delay.

He stated that the BRS had received 1.32 lakh complaints and grievances regarding the denial of farm loan waivers through the special cell formed by the party, and those would soon be forwarded to the Governor.

In response to criticism from the police officers’ association regarding his comments on the law and order situation in the State, he urged the association not to speak under external pressure. He noted that while the BRS government used to allocate funds every month for stationery expenses, this practice was discontinued under Congress rule. He also questioned why police officers in Medak district were allowed to encash their surrender leave and why the association had not addressed these issues.