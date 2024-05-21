Harish Rao urges employees, jobless youth to teach a lesson to Congress

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T. Harish Rao has asked government employees, teachers and the unemployed youth to teach a lesson to the Congress government in the May 27 by-election to Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council for “deceiving” them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district on Monday, he pointed out that there was no instance of using lathicharge against teachers during the last 10 years of BRS rule but the Congress government had resorted to lathicharge on them when they were on election duty. He demanded action against those responsible for the attack on teachers.

Stating that the State government had “deceived” the unemployed youth, employees and teachers, most of whom are among the electorate of the Graduates’ Constituency, Mr. Harish Rao said the Congress party had promised to clear three pending DA (dearness allowance) instalments immediately after coming to power and now fourth instalment was also pending. The government had stopped pension benefits for retired employees for the last 2-3 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the unemployed youth were promised ₹4,000 monthly allowance but when asked in the Assembly, Minister for Finance M. Bhatti Vikramarka had stated that they had not made any such promise. Similarly, students were promised ₹5 lakh ‘vidya bharosa’ cards within 100 days of coming power and college-going girls were promised scooters. However, all such promises remain unkept, he noted.

Mr. Harish Rao stated that BRS candidate for the MLC by-election A. Rakesh Reddy would be the voice to raise the issues of employees and unemployed youth within and outside the Legislature. The Congress government was pushing all its pre-poll promises into cold storage one by one, he charged and added that non-release of fee reimbursement scheme to private colleges was leading to non-payment of salaries to the staff.

He also pointed out that the Congress government had not issued even one job notification after assuming power on December 7 and the promise of filling 2 lakh jobs in the first year remained a mirage even after nearly six months of coming to power.

Later, he paid floral tributes to a portrait of Kanilal Naik, father of former MLA of Devarakonda R. Ravindra Naik, who passed away last Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.