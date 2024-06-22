Harish Rao urges CM to consider Group jobs aspirants’ pleas, increase DSC posts

Senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao has requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to address the problems of the unemployed youth, particularly those appearing for Group exams of the State Public Service Commission.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Saturday, he said that unemployed youth and Group jobs’ aspirants hoped that the government would understand their problem and take a positive decision at the Cabinet meeting held on Friday.

Reminding the ruling party that it had promised to fill 2 lakh jobs in the first year of its coming to power and would extend ₹4,000 per month unemployment allowance, Mr. Harish Rao said six months had already passed but there was no significant move in that direction. Stating that the previous BRS Government had filled 1.6 lakh government jobs in 10 years, the Group-I and DSC exams taken up by the present government had become a cause of worry for the aspirants due to certain issues.

Against the demand made by the Congress when in Opposition, the State Government was not changing the eligibility ratio from prelims to mains from the existing 1:50 to 1:100. He mentioned that during the rule of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy the ratio was increased to 1:100.

More recently, the Andhra Pradesh Government had increased the eligibility from prelims to mains for Group-II jobs from 1:15 to 1:100. Mr. Harish Rao also requested the government to increase the Group-II posts to 2,000 and Group-III posts to 3,000 and also that of DSC to 25,000 as promised from 11,000 for which notification was issued.

