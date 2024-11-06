Harish Rao urges CM Revanth to spare school teachers from caste survey duty in Telangana

HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T. Harish Rao has requested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to exempt secondary grade teachers (SGTs) of government schools from deployment for the comprehensive household survey commencing from Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, he said using the teachers for the survey work would amount to violation of the Right to Education Act as 36,559 SGTs and another 3,414 headmasters of primary and upper primary schools were drawn for the survey duties by curtailing school timings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It would not only put the teachers to hardship, but students too as running primary and upper primary schools only for half a day would impact the learning process. He stated that as per the provisions of the RTE Act, the services of school teachers could be utilised, only for population Census, relief duties at the time of natural calamities and for elections to Parliament, legislatures and local bodies, other than teaching.

Since most children studying in government schools belong to poor families and their parents go for wage work every day, there would be nobody to take care of the children if they return home early, he said and urged the government to spare the SGTs from survey duties.