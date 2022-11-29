Harish Rao to handover double bedroom houses to beneficiaries

  1. EPaper
November 29, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau
Some of the beneficiaries who have been allotted the double bedrooms houses at the 2BHK complex in Fasalwadi in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

Some of the beneficiaries who have been allotted the double bedrooms houses at the 2BHK complex in Fasalwadi in Sangareddy district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

SANGAREDDY

Finally, the dream of double bedroom houses, a promise made by ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to the poor, is set to become a reality for the beneficiaries from the district headquarters town, Fasalwadi and Kulabgur.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao will be handing over the keys to these double bedroom houses to the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

The authorities have finalised a list of 244 beneficiaries from Sangareddy town, 44 from Fasalwadi and 18 from Kulabgur. A few of the allotted houses list have been kept vacant for any exigency, 21 in the list of Sangareddy and two in the list of Kulbagur.

The authorities received as many as 6,294 applications from Sangareddy Municipality, 209 from Fasalwadi and 156 from Kulabgur. After 360 degrees verification, draw was conducted in August to select the beneficiaries from the list of eligible beneficiaries.

