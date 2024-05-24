Harish Rao threatens to stall Assembly proceedings if ₹500 bonus is not provided to all paddy varieties

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Siddipet MLA T, Harish Rao has threatened to stall the Assembly proceedings during the ensuing sessions if the Congress government failed to provide ₹500 bonus per quintal to all varieties of paddy as promised to the farmers before the Telangana Assembly elections-2023.

Speaking to the media after visiting a paddy purchase centre at Pudur village in Jagtial district on Thursday, Mr. Rao alleged that the Congress government failed to deliver on a slew of its promises made to farmers and farm labourers within 100 days of its rule.

The Congress leaders’ promises of waiving farm loans up to ₹2 lakh, providing increased Rythu Bandhu assistance of ₹7,500 among others within 100 days of forming the Government had gone with the wind, he charged.

He alleged that the Congress Government is mulling paying ₹500 bonus only for the fine variety of rice (sannalu) leaving an overwhelming number of farmers, who cultivated normal varieties of paddy, in distress.

Scores of farmers are suffering due to the inordinate delay in procurement of paddy at the State-run purchase centres, he said demanding that the Government procure the entire paddy produce including the rain-soaked paddy on a war footing to mitigate the woes of farmers. Earlier, farmers affected by unseasonal rains narrated their tale of woe to Mr Rao.