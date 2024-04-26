Harish Rao sticks to his word, hands over resignation letter to scribes at Martyrs’ Memorial

April 26, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As announced by him on Thursday, senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao went to the Martyrs’ Memorial in front of the Assembly with his resignation letter on Friday and handed it over to a few journalists.

He asked them to forward it to the Assembly Speaker in case the State Government implemented 100% loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh each to farmers having outstanding loans and six guarantees as promised by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Recently, during an election meeting, the latter vowed to implement the loan waiver by August 15.

Mr. Harish Rao stated that initially, the Congress party had promised to implement the ₹2 lakh loan waiver with Mr. Reddy asking farmers who had not borrowed fresh loans to get ₹2 lakh as his party would come to power and he would sign it as the first file immediately after taking oath as the Chief Minister on December 9 last year, and the remaining guarantees within 100 days of coming to power by giving them legislative backing.

He went to the memorial along with city legislators T. Srinivas Yadav, K.P. Vivekanand, K. Venkatesh Yadav and B. Laxma Reddy and paid floral tributes to martyrs by holding his resignation letter and six guarantees of the Congress.

After paying tributes, he demanded that the government implement enhanced social security pension of ₹4,000 each, bonus of ₹500 per quintal to farm produce, enhanced Rythu Bharosa and others.

He added that he was ready to give his resignation letter in Speaker’s format provided the Chief Minister too agreed to his challenge and if the government failed to keep the vow by August 15. He said if the CM failed to send the letter, it would be assumed that he was up to deceiving people in the name even after taking vow in the name of gods too.