Harish Rao, Sridhar Babu spar over ‘Chief Whip’ and defections

Former Minister T. Harish Rao questioned the morality of the government in appointing Patnam Mahender Reddy, an MLC elected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), as the Government Chief Whip.

“Is it not unconstitutional to appoint a member of the Opposition party as the Government Chief Whip,” he asked in an informal chat with reporters. The Chief Whip’s role is crucial for ensuring the smooth passage of Bills and overseeing government business. Who exactly will Mahender Reddy issue the whip to — members of the ruling party or the Opposition,” he asked.

Mr. Rao reminded that the disqualification petition against Mr. Mahender Reddy was pending and if the Council chairman issued a bulletin on the appointment as Chief Whip. Mr. Harish Rao said a similar violation was noticed in the appointment of Public Accounts Committee chairman.

IT Minister counters

Reacting to Mr. Harish Rao’s claims, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said the Speaker has taken a decision on the appointment of PAC chairman, and the Chief Whip was also appointed as per the law. He said Mr. Harish Rao was trying to misread the appointments.

Questioning Mr. Harish Rao’s morality stand on defections, he said the BRS unconstitutionally admitted 12 Congress MLAs into the BRS when the former was the Minister for Legislative Affairs. They were all admitted into the BRS one after another against all norms.

“Can Mr. Rao explain where all the values and norms went at that time? Why was he quiet on those defections,” he asked, adding that the BRS had spoiled the political atmosphere in Telangana by encouraging illegal defections.

