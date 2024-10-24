Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for suspension of 163 AEOs over digital survey

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao flayed the government for the reported suspension of 163 Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs), and called it an ‘unjust act’. On Wednesday (October 23, 2024), he said that other states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Karnataka are relying on private firms and outsourcing staff to conduct digital surveys, while Telangana’s government is instead assigning these tasks to AEOs. He alleged that this additional responsibility has led to harassment and unjust suspensions.

“Agricultural Extension Officers have been instrumental in Telangana’s agricultural growth and the State’s emergence as a major food provider. Their contributions are critical to the State’s development, and it is regrettable that the current government is treating them harshly,” Mr. Rao said.

As part of Telangana’s agricultural development goals, 1,500 new AEO posts were created. According to Mr. Rao, their role has been central to the State’s success. He called for the immediate reinstatement of the suspended officers and urged the government to handle the digital survey process without overburdening the AEOs. “Is this the Congress government’s idea of governance—punishing those who serve the people of Telangana?” he questioned, urging the authorities to reconsider their approach.

