GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harish Rao slams Telangana govt for suspension of 163 AEOs over digital survey

Published - October 24, 2024 11:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister Harish Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister Harish Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao flayed the government for the reported suspension of 163 Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs), and called it an ‘unjust act’. On Wednesday (October 23, 2024), he said that other states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Karnataka are relying on private firms and outsourcing staff to conduct digital surveys, while Telangana’s government is instead assigning these tasks to AEOs. He alleged that this additional responsibility has led to harassment and unjust suspensions.

“Agricultural Extension Officers have been instrumental in Telangana’s agricultural growth and the State’s emergence as a major food provider. Their contributions are critical to the State’s development, and it is regrettable that the current government is treating them harshly,” Mr. Rao said.

As part of Telangana’s agricultural development goals, 1,500 new AEO posts were created. According to Mr. Rao, their role has been central to the State’s success. He called for the immediate reinstatement of the suspended officers and urged the government to handle the digital survey process without overburdening the AEOs. “Is this the Congress government’s idea of governance—punishing those who serve the people of Telangana?” he questioned, urging the authorities to reconsider their approach.

Published - October 24, 2024 11:29 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.