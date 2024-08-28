Harish Rao seeks government intervention to re-open schools closed due to lack of teachers

Former minister and senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T. Harish Rao has criticised the State government for its lack of action though 43 schools in Adilabad district were closed due to lack of teachers.

In a statement, Mr. Rao said on Wednesday that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was unmoved even after a school in his Kodangal Constituency was closed recently due to lack of teachers. After making tall claims that the Congress government would establish new schools on the lines of international schools, the Chief Minister was finding no time to review even the closure of existing schools due to lack of teachers following the recent transfers.

Stating that despite holding the Education portfolio, the Chief Minister was himself neglecting the education sector. He demanded that the government at least appoint education volunteers to run the schools. “It is shameful that 43 schools in tribal areas in Adilabad district were closed due to lack of teachers,” he said.

Procure green gram

Separately, in a letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Harish Rao said due to lack of market intervention and procurement by Markfed, the farmers who cultivate green gram were selling their produce at a price fixed by traders, much lower than the minimum support price of ₹8,682 fixed by the Centre. The farmers were left with no choice but to sell their produce to traders at a maximum of ₹6,000 to ₹6,500 per acre and suffering loss of about ₹2,000 per quintal.

The government had failed to open even one procurement centre for green gram this season leaving farmers to the mercy of traders in Suryapet, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Khammam and Mahabubabad areas. There would be no use even if the government opened procurement centres after the farmers dispose of their produce completely.

