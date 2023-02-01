Harish Rao says Union Budget is “anti-farmer and anti-poor”

February 01, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has described the budget introduced in the Parliament as “anti-farmer and anti-poor” and said the budget was discouraging as far as the States are concerned. Allocations made in the budget, he said, was biased in favour of Karnataka where elections were scheduled in the current year setting aside the needs of States like Telangana.

The budget ignored the demands made by the State like setting up of rail coach factory and namesake allocations were made for the tribal university while there was no mention about the implementation of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. Lamenting that the budget had once again meted out “severe injustice” to Telangana, he said there was no mention about incentives like GST rebate for handloom weavers.

Though several representations were made seeking special incentives to the newly formed State, the Centre did not concede the request so far. While the State stood to be denied the industrial parks, there were several cuts in farmers’ related issues like subsidies on fertilizers and food, reduction in the outlay for rural employment guarantee scheme. Tax rebates announced for employees and Singareni workers too were not encouraging.

The Centre had not reduced the cesses or taxes in the budget and thus acted against the interests of the State. He illustrated his claims by citing the rural employment guarantee scheme for which allocation had been reduced significantly from ₹ 89,600 crore of the current year to ₹ 60,000 crore in the next fiscal. The same was the case with food security allocation which went down from ₹ 2.87 lakh crore during FY23 to ₹ 1.97 lakh crore in FY24.

The Centre had sanctioned 157 medical colleges to different States but the name of Telangana did not figure in the list of these States. The budget now claims that nursing colleges would be sanctioned to the States which were given medical colleges. The Centre had not conceded the State’s long-time demand for release of backward regions grant funds amounting to ₹ 1,350 crore due from the last three years.

Mr. Harish Rao quoted excerpts of the budget and alleged that allocations for PM Kisan scheme had been reduced as also the number of farmers who would be covered under the scheme. The Finance Minister made clear that States implementing power sector reforms would be allowed relaxation in FRBM norms and Telangana would stand to lose ₹ 6,000 crore as the State was against installing meters for farm sector connections.