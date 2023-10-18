Harish Rao rules out hung Assembly, says KCR is the only credible face in Telangana 

October 18, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister T. Harish Rao ruled out of the possibility of a hung Assembly and said there was no need for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) to ally with any party to form the government.

Stating that no party was in the vicinity of the BRS in terms of popularity, he said, adding that all the surveys on poll results being thrown up were far from the real picture. Multiple surveys have shown diverse scenarios, and that reflects they can’t be believed. People are in favour of the BRS purely based on governance, he said.

Mr. Rao said other parties lack credibility while the assurances given by the BRS were more reliable as people have seen how the government had implemented the promises made to people in the 2014 and 2018 elections. The manifesto also reflects how serious the party was in implementing welfare schemes and continuing them in its next term. “It is ridiculous to say that financial condition would not allow the schemes. Our income has increased over the years and the investment in agriculture and irrigation has led to huge growth, not only in agricultural income but also in other related sectors. So, the welfare schemes will continue,” he said in an interaction with a select group of journalists on Wednesday.

He said there was no match for Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and that he enjoys the confidence of people apart from carrying the credibility that no other leader from any other party can claim.

On the criticism that too many welfare schemes were meant for political gains and robbing tax-payers of their hard-earned money, he said, adding that the tax payers who are in the welfare net of the government have been compensated with better infrastructure, and better law and order situation that ensures a peaceful life.

“We have infused enough money in civic infrastructure, better facilities in terms of 24-hour drinking water, 24-hour electricity and more importantly in the police infrastructure that makes Telangana the best in terms of law and order situation. Isn’t that what any normal tax-paying citizen wants,” he asked.