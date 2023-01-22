HamberMenu
Harish Rao requests Centre to release 495.2 cr. matching grant of CSS

Minister addresses letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman 

January 22, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take steps for early adjustment or release of ₹495.2 crore of its share of Centrally-Sponsored Schemes (CSS) 2014-15, ‘wrongly’ credited to Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to the Union Finance Minister on Sunday, Mr. Rao recalled that the Centre’s share in respect of CSS implemented in Telangana in 2014-15, the first year of State’s formation, was released to Andhra Pradesh by oversight, though it was apportioned between the two States in the ratio of population. The grants due to Telangana wrongly released to AP amounted to ₹495.20 crore.

The Telangana government made numerous requests to the Centre, Andhra Pradesh government and the Accountant General to adjust the rightful share of Telangana in CSS matching grants. “Our efforts have not borne any fruits so far,” he lamented, requesting the Union Minister’s personal intervention in ensuring funds to Telangana.

