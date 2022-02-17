Harish Rao releases water from Ranganaiksagar

‘Central govt. creating obstacles in getting loans’

HYDERABAD

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was born for a cause and realised the State of Telangana, thus making a dream came true.

Mr. Harish Rao participated in the 68 th birthday celebrations of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao held at Siddiept district on Thursday and participated in several programmes. As part of the celebrations, water was released from Ranganaiksagar.

“Without Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, there is no Telangana. Without Telangana, there is no Godavari water from Kaleshwaram, and without Kaleshwaram, there is no Ranganaiksagar. Even without the support from the Union Government, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has completed the biggest lift irrigation project in the world within three-and-a-half years. The development has been fast progressing. With the best financial policies, Telangana stood top in the country with Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) doubling,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering.

“The Centre is creating obstacles for getting loans to the irrigation projects by imposing several conditions. Even loans are not being allowed from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC). Still we are progressing,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that as per the wish of farmers, water was released from Ranganaiasagar left canal to Siddipet, Siricilla, Manakondur and Husnabad constituencies.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma and others were present on the occasion.