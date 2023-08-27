Harish Rao promises interest-free loans soon

August 27, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - SIDDIPET

As Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections scheduled at the end of this year, those nominated by the party have started touring their constituencies for campaigning.

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao, known for aggressive posture in campaigns, has received the first resolution from Rampur village in Siddipet Rural mandal. “We will vote for BRS in the coming elections,” was the resolution passed by the villagers and various caste organisations on Saturday. They have handed over the resolution to the Minister who visited the village to participate in various programmes like inauguration of dump yard, Vaikuntha Dhamam and laying foundation stone for panchahyat and buildings of caste organisations.

“With a kind heart you have passed this resolution and I am thankful to you. This is the first village to pass such a resolution after Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao declared candidates’ list. The interest-free loans will be extended once the loan waiver process is completed in the State. It will be completed within one month. With the construction of Kaleshwaram project we are able to get irrigation water even in summer and tanks are overflowing. See the difference before formation of Telangana and after,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing the gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the comments being made by Congress and BJP leaders, the Minister wondered how three hours’ power supply was enough for crops as claimed by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. He has urged the public to think about their comments before taking a decision.

While thanking Raghottam Reddy for donating required land for the construction of panchayat building, the Minister said that ₹ 3 lakh was sanctioned for 42 families in the village to construct houses on their sites and informed that he was ready to sanction for those who were not covered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT