Harish Rao pitches for booster dose for all above 18

Seeks lower time gap for precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine

In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, Minister for Health T. Harish Rao has asked the Government of India to reduce the time gap to take the precautionary dose from existing nine months to six months and examine the feasibility of further decreasing the period to three months for all health care workers (HCW).

Apart from HCWs, front line workers (FLW), the booster dose is being administered to people above 60 years with co-morbidities. Further, the Minister for Health has asked Centre to consider giving the booster dose to all citizens above 18 years of age.

“This will enable us to protect the population from the severe morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19 infection,” he has stated in the letter.