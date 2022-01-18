Telangana

Harish Rao pitches for booster dose for all above 18

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao.   | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, Minister for Health T. Harish Rao has asked the Government of India to reduce the time gap to take the precautionary dose from existing nine months to six months and examine the feasibility of further decreasing the period to three months for all health care workers (HCW).

Apart from HCWs, front line workers (FLW), the booster dose is being administered to people above 60 years with co-morbidities. Further, the Minister for Health has asked Centre to consider giving the booster dose to all citizens above 18 years of age.

“This will enable us to protect the population from the severe morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19 infection,” he has stated in the letter.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 7:51:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/harish-rao-pitches-for-booster-dose-for-all-above-18/article38287376.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY