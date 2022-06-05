Telangana

Harish Rao pays surprise visit to Maternity Hospital

Shiva Shanker K _11329 HYDERABAD June 05, 2022 00:12 IST
Updated: June 05, 2022 00:12 IST

Health Minister Harish Rao paid a surprise visit to Government Maternity Hospital at Sultan Bazaar on Saturday.

He spoke to patients in various wards, and inquired about the services like food and medicines.

He instructed the hospital administration to ensure that emergency medicines and blood were available round-the-clock. Patients or their attendants should not be asked to get the resources from outside, he asked.

