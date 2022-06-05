Harish Rao pays surprise visit to Maternity Hospital
Health Minister Harish Rao paid a surprise visit to Government Maternity Hospital at Sultan Bazaar on Saturday.
He spoke to patients in various wards, and inquired about the services like food and medicines.
He instructed the hospital administration to ensure that emergency medicines and blood were available round-the-clock. Patients or their attendants should not be asked to get the resources from outside, he asked.
