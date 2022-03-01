Harish Rao offers pattu vastralu at Edupayala temple on Sivaratri

Minister T. Harish Rao at the Durga Bhavani Temple on the occasion of Sivaratri at Edupayala in Medak district. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

March 01, 2022 19:35 IST

Minister says ₹100 crore is being allotted for development in and around temple