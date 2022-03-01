Harish Rao offers pattu vastralu at Edupayala temple on Sivaratri

Special Correspondent March 01, 2022 19:35 IST

Minister says ₹100 crore is being allotted for development in and around temple

Minister T. Harish Rao at the Durga Bhavani Temple on the occasion of Sivaratri at Edupayala in Medak district. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

The State government has been according priority to the development of places with tourism potential, and as part of that, ₹100 crore is being allotted to Edupayala, said Minister T. Harish Rao. Speaking to reporters after offering pattu vastralu to Vana Durga goddess at Edupayala in Papannapet mandal of Medak district on the occasion of Sivaratri on Tuesday, Mr Harish Rao said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced ₹1,500 crore for tourism development and ₹100 crore would be dedicated to the construction of fountains, quarters and other development works. “There will no water problem at Edupayala as Singur project is being linked with Mallannasagar. We can have water all 365 days a year without fail. Medak, which once suffered drought conditions, will become a green carpet of crops,” he said. MLA M. Padma Devender Reddy and Zilla Parishad chairperson Hemalatha Shekhar Goud were present. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also visited the temple and offered prayers. He said all the temples are being developed by the government on a priority basis.



