Harish Rao monitors fever survey in Siddipet

‘12.68 lakh houses visited on Friday; over 45,000 have COVID symptoms’

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao asked people to get vaccinated and wear masks without fail.

“Poshavva are you vaccinated? Did you take both the doses?” asked Mr. Harish Rao while participating in the fever survey in Siddipet district headquarters on Saturday. The Minister made sure that all those who took their first dose, were administered the second dose, and those who were eligible for the booster dose, get it.

He said that vaccine was the only protection from COVID and everyone has to take it. He urged people not to be scared of taking an injection. He also gave masks to a few women who were not wearing it and asked them to wear it without fail.

“Fever survey is being done in view of the rising number of COVID cases in the State. People need not come to hospitals as the medical staff will go to every house to conduct tests. We have visited about 12.68 lakh houses on Friday alone. Around 45,000 people are suffering from fever and other symptoms,” said Mr. Harish Rao while speaking to the media after participating in the programme on Saturday.

He said individual home isolation medical kits were extended to people with COVID symptoms and they can use them without getting admitted to hospital.

He added that the Health staff have been regularly monitoring their condition and steps were being taken to get them admitted in hospital if such a situation arises.

The Minister also said that people were free to call Health department officials for any assistance in view of the prevailing conditions and asked them not to go for self medication. Stating that some people have not taken their second dose, he said that those who crossed 60 years should take booster dose.